The 42nd annual Toronto International Film Festival kicked off Thursday, and continues in full swing Friday. Here are five things you should know.

1. Go Gaga for Gaga

Fans may know her as "Mother Monster," but who is Lady Gaga, really?

Gaga 5'2" offers an unfiltered, behind-the-scenes look into a year in the life of Gaga, aka Stefani Joanne Germanotta. The film looks inside the world of Germanotta as she prepares for her album, Joanne, and her half-time show at Super Bowl LI.

The film debuts at 6 p.m. at the Princess of Wales Theatre and after the screening, Gaga is set to perform for a small crowd.

Fellow musicians Mark Ronson and Florence Welch, of Florence and the Machine, were also contributors to the film.

2. Stardom overload

Jason Sudeikis, Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba, Jake Gyllenhaal, Tatiana Maslany, Bryan Cranston, Kevin Hart, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie are all expected to hit the carpet tomorrow.

Chastain and Elba's film Molly's Game screens at 6 p.m. at the Elgin Theatre, while Gyllenhaal and Maslany's Stronger makes its TIFF debut at 6:30 p.m. at Roy Thomson Hall.

3. What could movies look like in the future? You're in them

Think red carpets and star sighting are fun? Try being in the movie yourself!

TIFF's Bell VR Theatre is screening six virtual reality short films. (Keith Burgess/CBC News)

TIFF fans have an opportunity to experience the best in immersive virtual reality cinema. The five VR projects were curated by Academy Award winner Brandon Oldenburg.

Fun fact: While the newest version of the film It plays on the big screen, a short film of the Stephen King original in virtual reality is being screened at TIFF.

4. First scary film at Midnight Madness

TIFF's fest-within-a-fest is a fan favourite with midnight screenings of the best in action, horror and fantasy. Day one's action film was just a warm-up ... but Friday, scary movies are back.

The Ritual will screen at 11:59 p.m. at Ryerson Theatre.

5. Prepare yourself. Really

Take a look at this weekend's film line up ... it's no joke. Get ready for a jaw-dropping array of celebs.

The stars are aligning for the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, with Angelina Jolie, George Clooney, Drake, Gael Garcia Bernal and Emma Stone among the celebrities expected to hit the red carpet. (Associated Press)

We're talking possible sightings of George Clooney, Jennifer Lawrence, Matt Damon, Maisie Williams, Colin Farrell, and Nicole Kidman.

And if they don't light your fire, how about Drake, Vince Carter, Emma Thompson, Stanley Tucci, Helen Mirren, Donald Sutherland, Julianne Moore, and Benedict Cumberbatch?

Still not impressed? Well, TIFF's also got Angelina Jolie, Rachel McAdams, Emma Stone, Steve Carell, Sarah Silverman, Kate Winslet, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Kristen Wiig.

We warned you.

