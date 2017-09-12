Can you believe it? It's already Day 6 of the Toronto International Film Festival.

The movie madness continues Tuesday with several more star-studded red carpets.

1. Professor Marston & the Wonder Women

This movie takes a look at William Moulton Marston, the American psychologist who created the icon of female power, Wonder Woman.

It's set in the 1920s, following the lives of Professor Marston and his wife (Luke Evans and Rebecca Hall). Enter one of his students, played by Bella Heathcote from Fifty Shades Darker, who eventually becomes entangled with the duo.

Their love triangle, romantically and academically, eventually inspires Bill to create a female superhero.

All three actors are expected to be there for the world premiere of the film at 6:00 p.m. at the Princess of Wales Theatre.

2. Mudbound

Hillary Jordan's award-winning novel about racial tensions in the Jim Crow southern United States of the 1940s comes to life in Mudbound.

Starring Carey Mulligan, Jason Clarke, Mary J. Blige, and Garrett Hedlund, the film follows several characters living in the wake of the Second World War, dealing with racial tensions, new starts and the desire to rise above it all.

See the film, directed by Dee Rees, at Roy Thomson Hall at 6 p.m.

3. Loving Pablo

Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz come together to portray the lives of Pablo Escobar, the Colombian drug lord, and his long-time lover Virginia Vallejo.

The film is adapted from a memoir written by Vallejo called Loving Pablo, Hating Escobar, and focuses on her viewpoint, which shifts from romantic feelings to shock after discovering his actions.

Check it out at 9:00 p.m. at the Princess of Wales Theatre.

If you don't make it to one of the screenings, you could check out the recent popular Netflix series Narcos, which also focuses on the life of Pablo Escobar.

4. Brawl in Cell Block 99

Remember when Vince Vaughn gave that terrifying performance as Norman Bates in Psycho?

Well, Vaughn hones his thriller chops again in Brawl in Cell Block 99, with the help of Don Johnson and Jennifer Carpenter.

In the movie, Vaughn plays a former boxer turned drug runner who eventually lands himself in prison. As Midnight Madness programmer Peter Kuplowsky describes it: " ... what begins as a sober crime drama magnificently descends into a nightmare so deranged that it will slack-jaw even the most jaded Midnight maven."

Catch Vaughn's performance at Midnight Madness tonight beginning at 10:45 p.m. at Ryerson Theatre.

5. Focus on women in film continues

This time, with the fifth annual Telefilm Canada + Birks Diamond Tribute to the Year's Women in Film.

Scarborough's Ellen Wong plays wrestler Fortune Cookie on Netflix series GLOW. She's one of several women being honoured tonight. (Petar Valkov/CBC)

The event, held at the Spoke Club starting at 4 p.m., will have its own red carpet full of inspiring women, including Alethea Arnaquq-Baril (Angry Inuk), Ashley McKenzie (Werewolf), Catherine Bainbridge (Rumble), Chloé Leriche (Before the Streets), and Mina Shum (Meditation Park); actors Amanda Brugel (The Handmaid's Tale), Ellen Wong (GLOW), Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs (Rhymes for Young Ghouls), Mylène Mackay (Nelly), and Shailyn Pierre-Dixon (The Book of Negroes); and screenwriters Joanne Arseneau (19-2) and Sherry White (Maudie).