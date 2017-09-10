The fourth day of the Toronto International Film Festival might just be the hottest yet with several big name stars expected on the red carpet. Here are some of the films and celebrities that are expected on Sunday.

Angelina and The Breadwinner

TIFF stargazers will be pleased learn that Academy Award winner and humanitarian Angelina Jolie is expected to be on the red carpet for The Breadwinner.

The animated movie tells the story of an 11-year-old Afghan girl who disguises herself as a boy to earn money after her father is jailed by the Taliban.

Jolie worked as the executive producor on the movie, which is based on the best-selling book by Canadian young adult author Deborah Ellis.

The movie runs makes its world debut at 3 p.m. at the Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre.

J.Law thrills in Mother

Jennifer Lawrence will also appear on the red carpet Sunday for her new film Mother, which has already sharply divided critics.

The psychological thriller stars Lawrence with Michelle Pfeiffer, Javier Bardem and Ed Harris. It focuses on a couple who feel threatened after unexpected visitors show up at their home.

Mother premieres at 9:15 p.m. at The Princess of Wales Theatre.

Emma Stone and Steve Carrell seek match point

The original Battle of the Sexes tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs was a sensation in 1973. Now Emma Stone and Steve Carrell are aiming to recreate some of that magic in the dramedy namesake.

The film is already getting major Oscar buzz, and Stone and Carrell will both be on the red carpet for Battle of the Sexes Sunday.

Ryerson Theatre will host the movie's TIFF premiere at 6 p.m.

Denzel is Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Denzel Washington made for a surprise last minute addition to the TIFF lineup when it was announced he would be appearing for Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Directed by Dan Gilroy, the film stars Washington as the titular character whose morals are tested when he goes to work for a Los Angeles attorney played by Colin Farrell.

You can catch Roman J. Israel, Esq. at 9 p.m. at the Ryerson Theatre.

Relive Chappaquiddick

TIFF has the world premiere of historical drama Chappaquiddick, which faithfully recreates the 1969 crash that claimed the life of campaign worker Mary Jo Kopechne when U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy drove off a bridge on Chappaquiddick Island, Mass.

The film also explores the fallout crash which includes using the Apollo 11 moon landing, which just happened days later, to cover up the incident.

Chappaquiddick starts at 3 p.m. at Roy Thomson Hall.