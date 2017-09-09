You've finally got some days off to enjoy the Toronto International Film Festival. If you had a case of FOMO (fear of missing out) when things officially kicked-off Thursday, we've got good news. This weekend's line-up of films are creating some serious buzz.

1. A basketball fan's dream

Did someone say Drake? He's expected to make an appearance at the screening of The Carter Effect, a documentary taking a behind the scenes look at the legendary ex-Toronto Raptor Vince Carter.

He likely still holds a special place in the hearts of Raptors fans, who enjoyed six glorious years of Carter action starting in 1998. Of course, Carter himself is expected to make an appearance tonight.

But that's not all. Get ready to drool, sports fans, because also expected are LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Charles Oakley, Chris Bosh, Director X, Glen Grunwald, Kardinal Offishall, Leo Rautins, Matthew "Boi-1da" Samuels, Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia, Patrick Patterson and even, drum roll please, Canadian sprinting star Andre De Grasse.

That movie runs at 3:45 p.m. at the Princess of Wales Theatre, but arrive a little early if you want a glimpse of the red carpet arrivals.

2. It's alive!

Well, not yet. Mary Shelley dives into the history of Frankenstein's creator, looking at the author's life before she was inspired to write her now famous novel.

The movie is having its world premiere at Roy Thomson Hall at 6:30 p.m. tonight.

The film also stars Maisie Williams, otherwise known as Arya in Game of Thrones. Both ladies are expected to hit the carpet before the movie begins.

Elle Fanning stars in this scintillating biopic of the Frankenstein author, chronicling her tempestuous marriage to dissolute poet Percy Bysshe Shelley (Douglas Booth) and the fateful night at a Swiss chateau that inspired her most famous creation. Bel Powley, Tom Sturridge, Maisie Williams and Stephen Dillane also appear. (TIFF)

3. George Clooney

The new dad of two will be here, along with Matt Damon, Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac, for the North American premiere of Suburbicon.

Clooney, the film's director, says it's an angry movie for an angry country — his own. It's a twisted tale of darkness at the heart of the American dream.

This movie also gets going at 6:30 p.m. at the Princess of Wales Theatre.

Drake and Clooney? Needless to say, we know where you'll be tonight.

Actor Matt Damon, from left, director George Clooney and actress Julianne Moore pose for photographers at the photo call for the film Suburbicon during the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. (Joel Ryan/The Associated Press)

4. Edison vs. Westinghouse

Otherwise known as Benedict Cumberbatch vs. Michael Shannon. They face off in The Current War, looking at the race for marketable electricity in the United States.

Director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon brings the history books to life, showing these brilliant inventors attempt to switch on our world for the first time.

See them in action at 9:30 p.m. at the Princess of Wales Theatre.

Benedict Cumberbatch plays Thomas Edison, who in 1879, conducted the first successful light bulb tests. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

5. Festival Street's opening and closing weekend

King Street West remains closed in both directions between Peter Street and University Avenue throughout the weekend.

But "Festival Street," as it's known during TIFF, is only around until Monday, Sept. 11 at 6 a.m., so if you haven't yet, check out the dozens on activations, performances and screenings on site.