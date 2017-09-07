A section of King Street is closed for the Toronto International Film Festival from Thursday to Sunday.

The closure runs between Peter Street and University Avenue. Food trucks, a music stage, activities and sponsored booths will line the normally busy roadway for the duration of the street festival.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area altogether.

The 504 King streetcar, 504 King rush hour weekday service bus, 514 Cherry and 204 King night streetcar and 304 King shuttle bus will all divert to different routes to avoid the closed stretch of street.

The TTC has also posted temporary Wheel-Trans drop off and pick up points.

A complete list of route diversions and Wheel-Trans pick up and drop off points is available on the TTC website.

More details on what's happening on King Street during TIFF can be found here.

