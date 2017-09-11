With movies focused on the Cold War, Watergate and the Second World War, period dramas will dominate the Toronto International Film Festival's fifth day. Here's what TIFF has in store for Monday.

Gary Oldman becomes Churchill

Starring Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill, Darkest Hour depicts the grueling hurdles the famed British prime minister faced against the Nazis during crucial points in the Second World War.

The period drama from director Joe Wright also captures how the British government approached the biggest war, which among many things included Neville Chamberlain's resignation as the British prime minister less than a year into the war.

Darkest Hour has its Canadian premiere 9:30 p.m. at Roy Thomson Hall.

Liam Neeson brings Mark Felt to the silver screen

Even decades later, the mystery and intrigue of Watergate still captivates, and in Mark Felt — The Man Who Brought Down the White House there's even more to discover about Deep Throat himself.

Liam Neeson stars as Felt, the FBI special agent who broke the scandal to The Washington Post's Bob Woodward.

The film delves into how Felt was snubbed when it came time to replace J. Edgar Hoover as FBI director and how what followed altered the history of U.S. politics.

You can catch the world premiere of the film at the Ryerson Theatre at 9 p.m.

Let Breathe leave you breathless

In his directorial debut, British actor Andy Serkis brings to life the true story of Robin and Diana Cavendish, a couple who fought for disability rights despite facing numerous tragedies, in Breathe.

Played by Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy, the couple also developed technologies to make the lives of those with disabilities easier all while Robin battled a paralyzing case of polio.

You can catch the romantic historical drama at 6 p.m. at Roy Thomson Hall.

Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig Downsize

If you ever thought the shrink ray from Honey, I Shrunk the Kids would be a perfect solution for today's global population crisis, then Alexander Payne's new sci-fi social satire is for you.

In Downsizing, Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig play a couple who consider shrinking themselves to the point where they can live in a dollhouse-sized mansion and where food scraps can last weeks.

Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig play a couple who consider shrinking themselves in Downsizing. (Courtesy of TIFF)

Keep an eye out for local landmarks in this flick, as it was shot right here in Toronto.

Downsizing makes its TIFF premiere 6 p.m. at the Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre.

Octavia Spencer and Sally Hawkins discover a secret

Sally Hawkins and Oscar winner Octavia Spencer star in The Shape of Water, where two workers in a U.S. government laboratory uncover a secret experiment during the Cold War.

We don't want to give away too much, but with this being a Guillermo del Toro film, you can expect a fair share of screen time devoted to monsters.

The Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre will have the film's TIFF premiere at 9:30 p.m.



