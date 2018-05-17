Enjoy the warm weather but be on the lookout for ticks, Toronto Public Health warns

As warmer weather arrives, Toronto Public Health is encouraging residents to be aware of where blacklegged ticks can be found and the steps that can be taken to prevent Lyme disease.

"Although we have seen an increase in tick populations in recent years, the overall risk of acquiring Lyme disease in Toronto is still considered low," said associate medical officer of health Dr. Christine Navarro at a news conference Thursday.

Blacklegged ticks are the only type of tick in Ontario that can transmit the bacteria that cause Lyme disease. They are often found in bushy or wooded areas with lots of leaves on the ground or where there are tall grasses. They are not typically found on well-kept lawns, paved areas or sports fields.

Signs have been posted where blacklegged ticks have been found in the city, including at Algonquin Island, Highland Creek, Morningside Park and Rouge National Urban Park.

However, Navarro notes that as tick populations are expanding, it is possible that blacklegged ticks are present outside these areas.

A sign warning of ticks in the area at Rouge Park. (Tina Mackenzie/CBC)

Tip to prevent bites

The most effective way to prevent Lyme disease is to prevent tick bites. Toronto Public Health offers a number of safety tips:

• Use insect repellents.

• Wear long pants and long sleeves and light-coloured clothing may make ticks easier to spot.

• Search your clothes and body when coming in from outdoors.

• Take a shower to remove ticks before they become attached.

• If you find a tick on your body, it can be removed with tweezers by pulling the tick away from your skin gently, but firmly.

Prompt removal of ticks from the skin will help prevent infection, as transmission of the Lyme disease-causing bacteria usually requires the tick be attached for at least 24 hours.

Early symptoms of Lyme disease usually occur within one to two weeks after a tick bite, but can occur as soon as three days or as long as a month after a bite.

Symptoms of Lyme disease can include fever, headache, muscle and joint pains, fatigue and a circular rash.