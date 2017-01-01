If you're looking for a last-minute sports outing, tickets are still available for the NHL's Centennial Classic on Sunday afternoon.

A Ticketmaster search shows it's still possible to get two tickets together for Sunday's 3 p.m. matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings.

And for those with a bigger group, blocks of six tickets still showed up — albeit at the steeper price of $349 each or higher.

The cheapest seats — $129 each — appear to be sold out.

A league source previously told the Canadian Press a sellout of BMO Field is expected.

A whole lot of hockey

This is just the latest big hockey game in the city in recent months.

The NHL and NHLPA held the World Cup of Hockey at Air Canada in September, the world junior hockey championship is currently happening in Toronto for the second time in three years, and the Alumni game for the Centennial Classic happened on Saturday afternoon.