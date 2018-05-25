Beware of fraudulent tickets for sale on social media this summer, police warn

Are you looking to buy event tickets this summer? Toronto police are warning the public to steer clear of sellers on social media.

Discounted tickets, parking passes and concessions purchased through individuals on social media are often fraudulently obtained, according to the financial crimes unit.

Police are encouraging customers of tourist attractions, entertainment venues and other special events to only buy tickets through official or authorized websites of the attraction you're going to visit.

Anyone with information about persons selling fraudulent tickets are encouraged to call the financial crimes unit at 416-808-7300 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.