Toronto dealing with power outages, TTC delays following Wednesday storm

Around 2,100 Toronto Hydro customers remain without power following a Wednesday storm that lashed the city with strong winds and heavy rain.

The brief but powerful storm uprooted trees around the city and even caused some flooding inside the Eaton Centre.

In the immediate aftermath, Toronto Hydro said around 9,000 customers were without power.

As of Thursday morning, the power supplier said it had reduced the number to 2,100. Toronto Hydro said it could not provide an estimated restoration time due to the "significant damage" caused in the storm.

We have about 2,100 customers still out from yesterday’s windstorm. Many of these outages are smaller and still don’t have an ETOR — especially with significant damage. All day crews are being diverted (incl capital work) to help restore you as quickly as possible. —@TorontoHydro

TTC delays

Damage from the storm is also causing some diversions and delays on the TTC.

Shuttle buses are running on the usual 512 streetcar route between St. Clair and St. Clair West stations due to downed trees on Bathurst Street, which is used to deploy streetcars onto St. Clair Avenue.

Downed trees on Bathurst St preventing full streetcar deployment of 512 service right now (Bathurst is the routing we use to get up there). Buses between St Clair and St Clair West Stations. <a href="https://t.co/TANbfoWJzI">https://t.co/TANbfoWJzI</a> —@bradTTC

The 7 Bathurst is also being diverted between Davenport Road and Tichester Road due to the fallen trees.

Downed hydro wires are also causing diversions both ways on the 62 Mortimer bus line.