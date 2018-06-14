Skip to Main Content
Toronto dealing with power outages, TTC delays following Wednesday storm
New

Toronto dealing with power outages, TTC delays following Wednesday storm

Around 2,100 Toronto Hydro customers are still without power following Wednesday's wind storm. The TTC has also adjusted some routes due to fallen trees on Bathurst Street.

The TTC is diverting routes due to fallen trees on Bathurst Street

CBC News ·
The Wednesday afternoon storm knocked down branches and uprooted large trees around Toronto. (Andrea Janus/CBC)

Around 2,100 Toronto Hydro customers remain without power following a Wednesday storm that lashed the city with strong winds and heavy rain.

The brief but powerful storm uprooted trees around the city and even caused some flooding inside the Eaton Centre.

In the immediate aftermath, Toronto Hydro said around 9,000 customers were without power.

As of Thursday morning, the power supplier said it had reduced the number to 2,100. Toronto Hydro said it could not provide an estimated restoration time due to the "significant damage" caused in the storm.

TTC delays

Damage from the storm is also causing some diversions and delays on the TTC.

Shuttle buses are running on the usual 512 streetcar route between St. Clair and St. Clair West stations due to downed trees on Bathurst Street, which is used to deploy streetcars onto St. Clair Avenue.

The 7 Bathurst is also being diverted between Davenport Road and Tichester Road due to the fallen trees.

Downed hydro wires are also causing diversions both ways on the 62 Mortimer bus line.

A tree is seen snapped at its base after a storm tore through Toronto Wednesday. (Alan Habbick/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us