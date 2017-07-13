Parts of southern Ontario, including Halton and Peel regions, are under severe thunderstorm watches and warnings as "dangerous" weather could develop Thursday morning, Environment Canada says.

The federal agency has issued a thunderstorm watch for Burlington, Oakville, Halton Hills, Milton, Brampton and Mississauga, saying that "conditions are favourable" for storms to develop "that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.

"Thunderstorms are expected to move eastward across the regions this morning," reads a public alert on Environment Canada's website.

"Some of these storms may become severe and warnings may be issued. The primary threats are heavy rain and wind gusts of 90 kilometres per hour."

The alert notes that very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, bring down trees and blow even large vehicles off the road. The alerts say hail is also possible.

Environment Canada has also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for other areas of southern Ontario, including Sarnia, London, Brantford, Woodstock, Goderich, Stratford, Kitchener-Waterloo, Cambridge, Hamilton, St. Catharines and the Niagara Region.

The warning says wind gusts of up to 90 km/h and "nickel-sized hail" are possible, and that rainfall amounts could reach 50 mm in an hour. Flooding is also possible with heavy rain.

Residents of all areas covered by watches and warnings are told to take cover immediately if bad weather develops, particularly thunder and lightning.

Meanwhile, rain is forecast across the GTA, with a 70 per cent chance of showers in Toronto this morning. The forecast high for the city is 22 C, but will feel more like 26 with the humidity.