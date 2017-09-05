About 1,000 Torontonians are without power on Tuesday morning after last night's thunderstorm damaged power lines around the city.

The largest outage area — about 700 customers in all — is located near Sherbourne and Isabella streets.

Other pockets of outages are clustered near Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue and Dupont Street and Davenport Road.

"There are small pockets across the city, which is quite common during these extreme weather events, because they impact a smaller amount of customers but they do take a lot more crews," said Toronto Hydro's Mallory Cunnington.

Cunnington said they don't yet have an estimate as to when power will be restored entirely, but a major west end outage scattered near Runnymede Road and Dundas Street and Scarlett Road and Eglinton Avenue has already been fixed.

Power has been restored to customers in the Runnymede and surrounding areas. We appreciate your patience. — @TorontoHydro

Power outages were at their peak yesterday in the late afternoon, when 4,500 west end customers were in the dark.

Flights cancelled, delayed

The storm also wreaked havoc on Pearson International Airport's arriving flights, with many planes delaying their arrival on to avoid the weather system.

A number of arrivals remain delayed through the morning, and some flights are cancelled. The complete list can be found here.

Monday night departures were also affected.

What a storm does to the Toronto airport pic.twitter.com/BXxpBZvtSM — @blitzd68

Air Canada put out a release offering customers the opportunity to make alternate travel arrangements using the airline's online re-booking tool on Tuesday.

The thunderstorm did produce some dramatic views, including this short video taken by pop singer Shawn Mendes of a bolt of lightning striking the tip of the CN tower.