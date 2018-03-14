Peel police say they are looking for three men after a "vicious" assault on a man with autism at a Mississauga bus terminal.

The man, 20, was sitting on the stairs on the lower level of the Square One bus terminal, 200 Rathburn Rd. W., on Tuesday at about 10:45 p.m. That's when three men walked down the steps and approached the man, Peel Regional Police said in a news release on Wednesday.

The trio surrounded the victim, with one grabbing his jacket. All three punched and kicked him repeatedly. Video footage released by police shows the suspects walking away, with one glancing around to see if anyone was looking.

Police said the man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The video shows also shows a male bystander walking near the incident toward a nearby escalator.

All three suspects are believed to be South Asian males and five feet, 10 inches tall. Two have light complexions with thin builds, while one has a medium complexion with a medium build.

Eyewitnesses urged to call police

The first suspect, with a light complexion and thin build, has a dark short beard and straight black hair above the ears. He was wearing a black T-shirt with a red Air Jordan logo and white Jordan lettering, with black track pants and black shoes.

The second suspect, with a light complexion and thin build, is clean shaven. He was wearing a black jacket with a grey horizontal stripe across the chest and a grey vertical stripe along the hood, with black track pants and black shoes.

The third suspect, with a medium complexion and a medium build, is unshaven. He was wearing a black hoodie with a Nike logo on the front and white Nike lettering along the sleeves, black track pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Peel police's 12 Division criminal investigation bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 1233.

Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word 'PEEL' and then a tip.