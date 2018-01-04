Three people are dead and one person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a head-on collision in Pickering, Ontario Provincial Police say.

OPP Const. Robert Knight says officers responded to reports of a serious collision around 12:10 p.m. between two cars, a Mercedes headed eastbound on Highway 7 and a BMW attempting to pass another vehicle near Sideline 28.

One of the vehicles lost control on a snow-covered road, according to a tweet posted by OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

3 dead, 1 with serious injuries, another with minor injuries after a collision on #Hwy7 between Line 26 & 28. Pickering.

One of the vehicles lost control on a snow covered road while passing another car.#DriveToTheConditions #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/mTf6Acd9Ya — @OPP_HSD

An Ornge air ambulance transported a passenger from one of the vehicles to Sunnybrook Hospital in critical condition.

The coroner and traffic support units have been dispatched to the scene to investigate the cause of the collision, says Knight.

Highway 7 is closed in both directions between Brock Road and York Durham Line.



OPP is advising motorists to stay clear of the area.



