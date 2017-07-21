Sixteen people have been arrested and nearly $3 million in drugs have been seized after a year-long investigation across the Greater Toronto Region, Peel Regional Police say.

The investigation dubbed "Project Cartella" ended Wednesday with a series of residential and commercial search warrants executed throughout the GTA, police said in a release Friday.

More than 50 charges were laid for numerous drug and firearm offenses along with the possession of property obtained by crime, Const. Rachel Gibbs told CBC Toronto.

Among the drugs seized were cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone, MDMA, fentanyl and hashish. Police say they also obtained a pistol, ammunition and a large quantity of Canadian currency.

The investigation was a partnership between Halton Regional Police, York Regional Police and Ontario Provincial Police with support from FINTRAC.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).