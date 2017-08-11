Three people died of drug overdose in Durham region early Friday morning, under circumstances leading police to suspect fentanyl as the cause of the fatalities.

One of the victims, a man in his 20s, fatally overdosed at a home in Bowmanville. Durham Regional Police Service officers were called to the scene at about 6 a.m.

The two others, both men, overdosed and died at a high-rise apartment building on Falby Court in Ajax. Police were called there at 3:45 a.m. One of the Ajax victims was in his 40s, the other in his 20s.

All parties were pronounced dead at the scene, said Durham police Const. George Tudos.

Tudos noted that powerful opioids such as fentanyl now have an established presence in the GTA.

"These drugs have been rearing their heads in a lot of the calls that we receive as frontline officers," Tudos said, pointing to 12 non-fatal overdoses that Durham police officers responded to in the past two weeks.

Frontline supervisors and special units carry naloxone kits, which contain a drug that temporarily reverses an opioid overdose, Tudos said. He added that the kits have been used successfully a number of overdose calls this summer.

Tudos warns that any recreational or illicit drug can be tainted with fentanyl, not just other opioids.

"You never know what type of drugs are going to be mixed and what you're buying," he said, adding that there's no specific type of drug user that has emerged as predominantly at risk of overdose. "With all the overdose cases we have, it can be anyone. These types of drugs don't discriminate."

Drugs collected at the scene of Friday's overdoses won't be identified until lab tests are returned, he said.