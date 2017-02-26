Toronto police have identified Shoaib Asakzai, 25, as the victim of a fatal shooting Saturday after he was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a Thorncliffe Park apartment building.

Police were called to the Thorncliffe Park Drive area near Overlea Boulevard about reports of a shooting just before 6:30 p.m.

That's where paramedics say they located the victim, who had been shot multiple times. Asakzai was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition but was pronounced dead in hospital a few hours later.

Police have not released any suspect information so far, but a witness who spoke to CBC Toronto said she heard the sound of three gunshots, before seeing one person fleeing the scene.

"I opened up my balcony and I went and sat down on my couch and all of sudden I heard poof poof poof," she said. "I looked outside and some guy was running."

"I was pretty shocked," the woman said. "It's like right in my backyard."

Asakzai was Toronto's 11th homicide victim of the year.