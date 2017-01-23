One person is in custody after a 17-year-old boy was found with a serious stab wound to the chest in an Etobicoke high school cafeteria, Toronto police say.

Police were called to Thistletown Collegiate Institute, in the Islington Avenue and Albion Road area, shortly before 11 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

A school resource officer found the student in the cafeteria with a stab wound, but it is unclear where exactly the stabbing occurred and whether it was in the school.

The boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A hold-and-secure at the high school was lifted shortly after 3 p.m., the Toronto District School Board confirmed.