Video

This woman filmed her arrest in U.S. for driving with Canadian license

Emily Nield was pulled over for speeding in Georgia, but she wasn't prepared for the officer's reaction. She was arrested for driving with an Ontario driver's license. While cuffed in the back of the police cruiser, she managed to take a video on her cellphone and send it to friends.

