This man's climb up the CN Tower is a journey back to health after devastating illness

Julian Backhouse grabs the handrail at the foot of a flight of stairs in his 11-storey condo building in Mississauga.

"Ten of these flights," says Backhouse, "is the height of the CN Tower," and with that, he pulls himself up for his daily climb.

Backhouse trains in the stairwell of his Missisauga condo six days a week. 'I like coming here in the afternoons,' says Backhouse. (Anna Cianni)

His condo stairwell has been Backhouse's gym for the past nine months, as he prepares for the World Wildlife Fund's annual CN Tower climb on Saturday and Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m.

Backhouses's goal for this weekend's event — breaking his personal record of one hour in last year's climb.

It's a feat that's all the more remarkable because he has Wilson's Disease, a rare condition that affects one out of every 30,000 people internationally. The inherited disorder causes copper to accumulate in the body, leaving Backhouse with Parkinson's-like symptoms.

A T-shirt collection, documenting Backhouse's trips up the CN Tower. This weekend, he hopes to shave a few more minutes off his 2017 climb. (Anna Cianni)

Last year, the event drew 9,000 climbers, most of them finishing in 20 to 40 minutes. Backhouse has to rest more often than the other climbers. Even after climbing four flights in his condo stairwell, he's fighting for breath.

His symptoms include cognitive difficulties, slurred speech and a shuffling gait.

"I call it my Tim Conway shuffle," says Backhouse, recalling the slow-moving character created for the Carol Burnett Show that Backhouse watched growing up in the 1960s.

The symptoms of Wilson's Disease can include depression and irritability, but at 65, the twinkle is never far from Backhouse's eyes, even as he describes how the disease devastated his life.

Julian Backhouse sporting a WWF bandana, part of his workout gear preparing for the CN tower climb. (Anna Cianni)

The symptoms of Wilson's Disease are present at birth, but in Backhouses's case, they only made themselves felt when he was in his 50s.

At first he was baffled and confused by the changes in his memory and the growing difficulty of simple physical tasks, but by the time he was diagnosed, he could no longer keep up his business selling draperies and bedding to the hotel industry.

His marriage unraveled, too and he began relying on a wheelchair to get around.

Eventually, he was forced to sell his house.

"I would be upstairs — when I had a house — and when I tried to come down, they'd find me at the bottom of the stairs," says Backhouse. "Lucky, everything is carpeted but the walls at the bottom of the hallway had dents in it from my body."

His sister, Katie Klarer, an occupational therapist, recalls urging Backhouse to move into supportive housing.

Katie Klarer flies out from California every year to join her brother in the CN tower climb. 'He inspires a lot of people,' says Klarer, 'including me.' (Supplied by Katie Klarer)

"He has a lot of drive to push forward when anyone says he can't," says Klarer.

Backhouse refused to consider supportive housing. Instead, one day he overheard a tenant who shared his house talking about the CN Tower climb, and decided it would help with his own climb back to health.

"In therapy, I had no trouble climbing the steps," says Backhouse.The edge of the steps seemed to provide a visual clue that helped trigger physical movement. "If I walk flat, my feet festate — it's a Parkinson's term, you feel like your feet are glued to the floor."

The edge of the stairs seems to provide a visual cue that helps trigger movement, making it easier for Backhouse to navigate stairways than flat surfaces.

"He goes with his gut and he just does it," says Klarer. "Much to all of our surprise and admiration, he still does it."

The CN Tower climb is becoming a tradition for the rest of Backhouses's family. Klarer flies out from California every year to join her brother and assorted nieces and nephews for the climb.

"He inspires me," says Klarer. "He never speaks negatively about his situation, either."

As an occupational therapist, she's seen many clients fall into depression after a serious injury. But she says her brother has never lost his sense of humour. She often tells her clients about him.

"There are people with far less injury who feel far more miserable. I really feel if you just get out there and do something, you'll feel so much better."

Catching his breath at the top of his condo stairwell, Backhouse braces against the railing on the top landing for a few push-ups, before heading back down, a trip that requires even more focus than the trip up the stairs.

After nine months of climbing, Backhouse says he'll take a break from stair climbing for the summer. But in the fall, he'll be back in the stairwell to begin training for 2019.

The climb raised $1.4-million dollars last year for the World Wildlife Fund. Go to WWF.ca to support Julian Backhouse's climb.