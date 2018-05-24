Third suspect in 'vicious' assault on man with autism arrested in B.C.

Peel police have arrested the third suspect in an alleged assault on a man with autism in Mississauga last March.

Jaspaul Uppal, 21, turned himself in to police in Abbotsford, B.C., last Saturday after a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued earlier last week.

Police named Uppal, of no fixed address, as the third suspect in what officers described as a "vicious assault" that resulted in serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. The 29-year-old victim was sitting on steps at the bus terminal at Square One shopping mall late in the evening of March 13 when he was swarmed, punched and kicked numerous times.

On March 23, Peel and Windsor police arrested and charged Parmvir 'Parm' Singh Chahil, 21, of no fixed address with aggravated assault in connection with the attack. On March 26, Peel police arrested and charged Ronjot Dhami, 25, of no fixed address with aggravated assault.

Uppal is charged with one count of aggravated assault and will appear in court in Brampton on Thursday.

Peel police are still appealing to witnesses or anyone with information to contact the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.