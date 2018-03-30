Third suspect arrested in shooting death of Nnamdi Ogba

Police arrested a third suspect in the shooting death of Nnamdi Ogba, who investigators say was an innocent bystander caught in a "turf war" earlier this month.

A spokesperson for Toronto police, Katrina Arrogante, confirmed that the arrest was made overnight. Further details will be released later Friday morning, she told CBC Toronto.

On Thursday, police arrested and charged two suspects with first-degree murder in connection with Ogba's death, and said they were looking for a third suspect, who allegedly drove the getaway car. Arrogante could not confirm whether this was the suspect arrested early Friday.

Trevaughan Miller, 19, and Abdullahi Mohamed, 22, were both arrested after the Toronto Police Emergency Task Force executed search warrants at five different addresses early Thursday morning. They made their first court appearance Thursday afternoon and are both scheduled to appear again in court on April 12.

Police allege Miller and Mohamed approached Ogba from behind as he was walking to his parked car near Scarlett Road and Lawrence Avenue West on March 16.

Homicide detectives said the accused fired at Ogba, fled on foot and then left the area in an SUV.

At a news conference announcing the arrests and charges, Supt. Ron Taverner said Thursday the incident may have been a retaliation shooting in relation to an ongoing "turf war" in the area and said there may be more retaliation in the future.

"That type of event will continue. It's our job to interrupt that, to prevent these things from happening and we're going to go about that in a very proactive way," he said.

Police say Ogba, 26, was innocent. He was working as an electrical engineer at the time of his death.

Ogba's family welcomed news of the arrests, which they learned about early Thursday morning.

"We need to know what happened. What went wrong. Who did he offend?" said Ogba's father Sylva Okezie. "He doesn't pick quarrels; he doesn't pick fights with anyone."