Students at the University of Toronto Scarborough campus got quite the surprise Sunday night when they spotted hip-hop star The Weeknd casually hanging out on campus while shooting a video.

Needless to say, there was some freaking out.

@theweeknd is really here at UTSC HE IS ACTUALLY AT MY SCHOOL pic.twitter.com/yPsnc8mkK9 — @Adnan98aslam

The Grammy award-winning musician, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is from Scarborough — so naturally he looked at ease on the UTSC campus.

@theweeknd we see you filming at #UTSC can we get a selfie tho ☝ — @RayyanAlibux

UTSC students who weren't on campus at the time weren't too pleased about missing The Weeknd. Several crying emojis were used.

@theweeknd was filming a music vid at UTSC and I missed him 😭😭 — @cassryss

@theweeknd heard you're shooting a music video at @UTSC.. need anything? A coffee? A donut? A hug? #Iregretnotstudyingatschooltoday — @desireepulmones

So @theweeknd is at UTSC rn, why am i not at school😭😭 — @bsuresh_

Well, in other news. The one day I'm not at #UTSC @theweeknd decides to film there! — @H_Abii

This isn't the first time The Weeknd has been tied to the University of Toronto. Last year, he donated $50,000 to support an Ethiopian Studies program at the school.