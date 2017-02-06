Students at the University of Toronto Scarborough campus got quite the surprise Sunday night when they spotted hip-hop star The Weeknd casually hanging out on campus while shooting a video. 

Needless to say, there was some freaking out. 

The Grammy award-winning musician, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is from Scarborough — so naturally he looked at ease on the UTSC campus. 

UTSC students who weren't on campus at the time weren't too pleased about missing The Weeknd. Several crying emojis were used. 

This isn't the first time The Weeknd has been tied to the University of Toronto. Last year, he donated $50,000 to support an Ethiopian Studies program at the school. 