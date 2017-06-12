The Weeknd's latest video pays tribute to two Toronto architectural gems — the Toronto Reference Library and the University of Toronto's Scarborough campus.

Another still from early in the video, using a bird's eye view at the reference library. (TheWeekndVEVO/Youtube. )

The video, for the song 'Secrets' off of the Starboy album, begins at the reference library, playing up the soaring atrium, curved staircases, and high contrast between the white walls and red carpeting.

The Toronto Reference library opened in 1977 and was designed by Raymond Moriyama.

The library in all its multi-tiered glory. (TheWeekndVEVO/Youtube)

The Grammy award-winning musician, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is originally from Scarborough, making his next location choice a no brainer: the University of Toronto's Scarborough campus.

The scenes at the campus highlight the extreme concrete brutalism of the hallways, stairwells and exterior.

The Weeknd in a scene shot at the University of Toronto Scarborough campus. (TheWeekndVEVO/Youtube)

The video, which dropped Monday, isn't a complete surprise — The Weeknd prompted a mass freakout in February when he was spotted shooting at the campus.

You can watch it below: