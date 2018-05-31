One week out to election day

With just one week until ballots are cast, the leaders are running short on time to convince voters that they should be Ontario's next premier.

The countdown to election day is very much on, and research suggests that now is when voters really start tuning in and making tough decisions.

Here's where we are on day 23.

Latest from the campaign

Horwath defends activist NDP candidates, says people do 'radical' things for change The NDP leader is defending one of her candidates yet again. This time it's University-Rosedale candidate Jessica Bell, who was once arrested for trespassing at a protest of mercury contamination at the Grassy Narrows First Nation. Horwath said in her defence, "People sometimes do quote-unquote radical things to get the attention of decision makers."

​NDP, PCs look to pick up Liberal seats in southwestern Ontario​ ​Éric Grenier looks at southwestern Ontario as an electoral battleground. The region used to lean largely Liberal, but it has been moving away from the party in recent elections. The Liberals captured 41 per cent of the vote there in 2007, but dipped below PC support in 2011 with 34 per cent of the vote. By 2014, the Liberal vote share dropped to 28 per cent. That left them with only five seats in the region and polls suggest the Grits could lose them all next week.



The moment

The road to Queen's Park is riddled with obstacles, figuratively and literally. A few of the party leaders, and the gaggle of reporters following them, were recently reminded of that reality.

On Wednesday afternoon, the NDP's trusty campaign bus -- dubbed the Proletariat Chariot -- overheated on Highway 402 between Sarnia and London in 30 C heat. Andrea Horwath and her team were on their way to Kitchener for a scheduled campaign event.

Luckily, with some help from a caravan of rented pickup trucks, she was able to make it to the Schwaben Club in time to chat with supporters. And the proletariat should fear not — the NDP's wheels were back on the road Thursday morning.

Time for a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FanBeltChange4Better?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FanBeltChange4Better</a>. <a href="https://t.co/fDrfrtaST9">https://t.co/fDrfrtaST9</a> —@AndreaHorwath

Down the 401, Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne and her team had transportation troubles of their own. The charter flight that was supposed to land them in Ottawa on Thursday morning was grounded because the plane had mechanical issues. Instead, the Liberal team booked last-minute seats on a commercial flight out of Toronto's Billy Bishop airport.

I wasn’t expecting a ferry to be one of our transportation methods today. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/eNTPzUeW4H">pic.twitter.com/eNTPzUeW4H</a> —@CBCQueensPark

As it turns out, even premiers need to show their ID before stepping onto a plane.

When flying commercial, Wynne to show her ID with her boarding pass just like everybody else. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/sd7oXxEGQk">pic.twitter.com/sd7oXxEGQk</a> —@CBCQueensPark

Riding to watch

Cambridge, population 115,460, profile by Kate Bueckert

The race for who will represent Cambridge received a lot of attention earlier this year after confusion over the Progressive Conservative nomination process.

At one point, a Calgary dentist named Tanya Khattra was seeking the PC nomination, then PC leadership hopeful Christine Elliott said she was considering it as a riding to run in while another PC leadership candidate, Tanya Granic Allen, was on the nomination ballot, but said she never intended to run in the riding. The nomination meeting was rescheduled three different times, causing confusion for local party members. In mid-April, Cambridge resident Belinda Karahalios won the nomination.

Karahalios' name will be familiar to party members because of her husband, Jim Karahalios. He runs the group Axe the Carbon Tax and had a public spat with former leader Patrick Brown. In fact, the party stripped him of his membership and sued him, alleging he used a proprietary mailing list to disseminate information to current and former partys members. A judge found there was no merit to the lawsuit.

Belinda Karahalios is up against Liberal incumbent Kathryn McGarry, who served as transportation minister before the campaign started. McGarry edged out former PC MPP Rob Leone to win the seat. Another strong candidate in the riding is the NDP's Marjorie Knight, who is known locally for her work as a family outreach worker at Kitchener's House of Friendship.

Campaign question

Here's a question from Ian F:

"Can you tell me what the current percentage is of undecided voters?"

Here's an answer from CBC's polling analyst Eric Grenier:

"Depending on the survey, the rate of undecideds ranges from about 6 per cent to 10 per cent." That's pretty average for the number of undecideds heading into an election.

Affordable housing panel

Last night we travelled to Barrie to panel discussion on affordable housing, a topic that has featured prominently on the campaign trail.

In case you missed it, here it is:

Where the leaders are

Ford: Announcement in London (10:30 a.m.) Rally in Windsor (6 p.m.)

Announcement in London (10:30 a.m.) Rally in Windsor (6 p.m.) Horwath: Announcement in Toronto (9 a.m.), Campaign event in Toronto (1 p.m.), Attends Iftar dinner (8:30 p.m.)

Announcement in Toronto (9 a.m.), Campaign event in Toronto (1 p.m.), Attends Iftar dinner (8:30 p.m.) Schreiner: Announcement on basic income (12:30 p.m.)

Announcement on basic income (12:30 p.m.) Wynne: Announcement in Orléans (11 a.m.), Visit to St. Albert (1:30 p.m.), Deliver remarks at barbecue in Belleville (7 p.m.)

We're tracking the Ontario leaders on the campaign trail. See where they have stopped.

