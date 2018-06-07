It's election day in Ontario.

Tonight we will know who you elected to be the next leader of this province.

Voting started at 9 a.m. ET and polls close at 9 p.m. ET. There have already been reports from voters this morning that some polling stations are experiencing issues with the electronic vote tabulators.

Since the writ dropped on May 9, we've been tracking the highs and lows of the campaign. It all comes to an end tonight.

CBC has special coverage of the election results tonight starting at 8 p.m. ET across all platforms, TV, Radio and Online.

Here's where we are on day 30.

Latest from the campaign

Voters head to the polls after roller-coaster election campaign After 15 years of Liberal governments, Ontario appears poised for a big change. There are 124 ridings being contested this year, up from 107 in 2014, meaning 63 seats are required for a majority.

On the trail with campaign volunteers—'If you don't have a thick skin, you'll develop one' ​ Starting a conversation with a stranger isn't easy. But thousands of party volunteers have done it across the province during this campaign. Today is one of their busiest days of the campaign, as they help voters get to polls — and even offer to babysit.



The moment

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne and PC Leader Doug Ford both voted this morning in Toronto.

Ford cast his ballot at St. George's Junior School polling station in Etobicoke. He was joined by his wife and daughters.

Ontario PC leader Doug Ford, right, and his wife Karla Ford, left, head to the polling station Thursday. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Wynne voted in north Toronto this morning and was joined by her partner Jane Rounthwaite.

Ontario Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne voted in her Toronto riding this morning. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

She encouraged everyone in Ontario to vote.

"Election day is always a special day," she said. "There's always unknowns. I'm looking forward to what Ontario decides."

Horwath voted in advance polling in her hometown riding of Hamilton.

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath was joined by her 25-year old son Julian when she cast her ballot in an advance poll in her home riding of Hamilton Centre in Hamilton, Ont. on Sunday, May 27, 2018. (Peter Power/Canadian Press)

What I need for today/tonight?

Where can I find out how to vote? These are the requirements for voting: You must be at least 18, a Canadian citizen and resident of Ontario. You can look up your polling station, if you did not receive your voter card, by entering your postal code on the elections Ontario website. You will also need to bring a piece of ID.



You DON'T need your voter card to cast a ballot. Here's how to vote: <a href="https://t.co/Wh5ByxAWFY">https://t.co/Wh5ByxAWFY</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OnElxn?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OnElxn</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OntarioVotes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OntarioVotes</a> <a href="https://t.co/YKZnE2Lq7r">pic.twitter.com/YKZnE2Lq7r</a> —@CBCToronto

Where can I watch CBC's Ontario election coverage? Whether you're watching on a mobile device, taking it all it from home on your television, or listening on radio, we've got you covered as results roll in tonight. Programming starts at 5 p.m. ET on CBC NN. Full details.



Where can I get riding-by-riding results on my phone or computer? Our results dashboard lets you view riding-by-riding results the instant they're released by Elections Ontario. You can also customize the view to focus on a group of specific ridings. Full details.



Where the leaders are

Ford: Voting in Etobicoke (9 a.m.)

Voting in Etobicoke (9 a.m.) Horwath: Visit volunteers in Toronto (9:30 a.m.), visit with volunteers in Dundas (2:30 p.m.), Visit with volunteers (3:10 p.m. & 3:40 p.m.), Remarks after polls closed in Hamilton (after 9 p.m.)

Visit volunteers in Toronto (9:30 a.m.), visit with volunteers in Dundas (2:30 p.m.), Visit with volunteers (3:10 p.m. & 3:40 p.m.), Remarks after polls closed in Hamilton (after 9 p.m.) Schreiner: Election night party in Guelph (7:30 p.m.)

Election night party in Guelph (7:30 p.m.) Wynne: Voting in Toronto (9 a.m.), remarks after polls close in Toronto (after 9 p.m.)

We're tracking the Ontario leaders on the campaign trail. See where they have stopped.

The Campaigner coming to an end

