Should she win, Wynne says she's staying on as MPP

The Campaigner

With just days to go, all leaders are out hustling to win seats — though in Doug Ford's case, he may not be telling media where he is hustling. This is The Campaigner for June 4.

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne speaks following last week's debate in Toronto. Wynne said if she wins her seat in Don Valley West, she'll stay on as MPP. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

We're officially in the home stretch to voting day.

Kathleen Wynne's weekend announcement acknowledging that she will not be the next premier means we are going to be waking up to a whole new Ontario on June 8. All leaders, including Wynne, are out hustling to win seats — though in Doug Ford's case, he may not be telling the media where he is hustling.

Here's where we are on day 27.

Latest from the campaign

The moment

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne says regardless of how her party does on election day, she would still like to serve as MPP of the Don Valley West riding after June 7 if she wins there.

"This is the community that I love, that I represented for many years and I want to continue to represent them," she told Matt Galloway on CBC Toronto's Metro Morning on Monday.

Wynne was first elected to the riding in 2003.

Wynne acknowledged over the weekend that her party  will not win the election.

Noted

Poll Tracker suggests the NDP and the PCs are virtually tied in popular support. So it's worth noting how Andrea Horwath and Doug Ford are spending their final days on the campaign.

As Horwath zips around southern Ontario, making stops in London, Sarnia, Chatham, St. Thomas and Woodstock on Monday, Ford has just one lone media availability — an announcement in Scarborough.

Ford only had one stop listed on Sunday, an event at a legion in Kingston. But his Twitter shows he also made stops in Gananoque, Oshawa and candidate campaign offices in Kingston and Coburg. None were announced to media.

Riding to watch

Orleans, population 128,280, profile by Elyse Skura

The Ottawa riding of Orleans has been Liberal since the party swept the province under Dalton McGuinty in 2003.

The east Ottawa riding is a mix of urban and rural residents, has a significant Francophone community and, according to census data, is one of the fastest-growing populations in the city. 

Residents also have a higher-than-average income compared to elsewhere in the province, and a large proportion of workers are public servants.

The NDP, PC and Liberal candidates running in ​Orléans all say they've witnessed growing momentum since day one of the campaign. 0:47

Incumbent Marie-France Lalonde, first elected in 2014, is up against Progressive Conservative candidate Cameron Montgomery, a former professor of education, and NDP candidate Barbara Zarboni, a retired financial advisor.

In the last election, Lalonde received more than half of the ballots cast, with the PC candidate taking in 33 per cent of the votes. The NDP received less than 10 per cent of the vote.

Also running in the riding are Green Party candidate Nicholas Lapierre, Gerald Bourdeau for the Ontario Libertarian Party, and independent Samuel Schwisberg.

Where the leaders are

  • Ford: Announcement in Scarborough (9:30 a.m.)
  • Horwath: Candidate office visit in London (8:30 a.m.), coffee shop visit at Blackwater Coffee in Sarnia (11:45 a.m.), candidate office visit in Chatham (1:30 p.m.), candidate office visit in St. Thomas (3:30 p.m.), candidate office visit in Woodstock (6 p.m.)
  • Schreiner: Mental health announcement at Guelph Community Health Centre (1 p.m.)
  • Wynne: Speaking at Cachet Restaurant in Newmarket (3 p.m.), event in Midland (6 p.m.)
This map shows where the party leaders have gone as of June 4. Blue represents Doug Ford, orange represents Andrea Horwath, green represents Mike Schreiner and red represents Kathleen Wynne. (CBC)

We're tracking the Ontario leaders on the campaign trail. See where they have stopped.

