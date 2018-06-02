Wynne knows she won't win

The polls have been saying it for a while, but Kathleen Wynne admitted it Saturday morning: the Liberals won't form government.

Her admission highlights the fierce battle going on between the PCs and the NDP, who — according to Poll Tracker — are effectively tied. On the campaign trail's final weekend, all the leaders are out giving it one last push.

Here's where we are on day 25.

Latest from the campaign

Will Toronto help give Doug Ford a majority government? Poll Tracker predicts the odds of a minority government are low. But if it is going to happen, it's likely going to be because of Toronto. Polls analyst Eric Grenier breaks down the ridings where it matters, including Wynne's own Don Valley West.

Ford won't say if he will march in Toronto Pride parade It's been a sticking point for the PC leader in the past — he once described it as an event where "middle-aged men with pot bellies" ran down the street "buck naked." But former leader Patrick Brown set precedent when he was the first Tory leader to march in the parade. Ford said he hasn't made up his mind, choosing to focus on "the economy" until election day.



PC Leader Doug Ford greets supporters as he arrives for a breakfast meet-and-greet in Ottawa on Saturday. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Wynne keeps running, even if she'll lose this race ​ A profile of the Liberal leader shows she is keeping her chin up even though things look grim for the party. As provincial affairs reporter Mike Crawley writes, the plan had been to create fear of Ford among voters. But that strategy has ended up working for the NDP.



The moment

Liberal leader acknowledges her party won't win June 7 vote 1:24

It's something politicians don't usually do: Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne admitted Saturday morning she's not going to win come June 7, a concession speech of sorts before the results are even in.

"We know that I'm not to be premier," she said, her voice breaking several times. "I'm trying to lay out the situation as honestly as I can."

She admitted people want change, but encouraged people to continue to vote for local Liberal candidates so either the PCs or the NDP won't win a majority.

"I'm saying this today because people still have time to think."

After Thursday, I will no longer be Ontario’s Premier. And I’m okay with that. Because, as I’ve said, it’s not about me. It’s about the people of this province. It’s about their wellbeing. —@Kathleen_Wynne

Wynne said she knows some Liberals will be mad she's admitting defeat, but she plans to continue campaigning until "that last vote is cast." She wouldn't comment on whether she would stay on as Liberal leader.

Riding to watch

Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas, population 113,025, profile by Lucas Powers

This suburban riding was created in 2015 to match the boundaries of its federal counterpart. It offers a particularly interesting look into some of the dynamics at play across the province in this election.

The Liberal incumbent, Ted McMeekin, has represented the area since 2000 and has won several elections since then by a substantial margin. His resume as a public servant is considerable, but the winds of political change have blown a storm to McMeekin's doorstep.

Polls suggest that the longtime MPP could end up a third-place finisher. He faces challenges from Sandy Shaw, the NDP candidate, and Ben Levitt, who is running beneath the PC banner.

The 26-year-old Levitt had to win the PC nomination twice, after the first contest was reopened following an investigation into allegations that his campaign employed shady tactics to ensure his victory.

If the NDP's Shaw were to manage a win, it could help Andrea Horwath secure all four seats that include parts of Hamilton.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath greets senior citizen homeowners at a campaign event in Mississauga on Saturday. (Cole Burston/Canadian Press)

Poll Tracker

The PCs and the NDP are neck and neck in the popular vote, bouncing back and forth as leader. But the PCs have a better regional distribution of that vote and so are favoured to win more seats. Get the full breakdown.

Where the leaders are

Ford: Breakfast in Nepean (9 a.m.), announcement & roundtable in Nepean (11 a.m.), Rally in Nepean (6 p.m.)

Breakfast in Nepean (9 a.m.), announcement & roundtable in Nepean (11 a.m.), Rally in Nepean (6 p.m.) Horwath: Announcement in Mississauga (9:45 a.m.), campaign event in Peterborough (2 p.m.), event in Peterborough (2:30 p.m.), campaign event in Bowmanville (4 p.m.)

Announcement in Mississauga (9:45 a.m.), campaign event in Peterborough (2 p.m.), event in Peterborough (2:30 p.m.), campaign event in Bowmanville (4 p.m.) Schreiner: Campaigning in Guelph (all day)

Campaigning in Guelph (all day) Wynne: Media availability in Toronto (11 a.m.), Visit to Dundas West Fest (2 p.m.)

This map shows where the major party leaders have gone so far — blue represents the PC's Doug Ford, orange is for the NDP's Andrea Horwath, green is for the Greens' Mike Schreiner and red is for the Liberals' Kathleen Wynne. (CBC)

We're tracking the Ontario leaders on the campaign trail. See where they have stopped.

Subscribe to our newsletter The Campaigner

Like what you just read? You can now get The Campaigner delivered directly to your inbox. Subscribe here.

For more Ontario election coverage