The Bruce McArthur serial murder case: By the numbers
As the investigation into an alleged serial killer continues, the case gets bigger and more complex
With a seventh murder charge laid against accused serial killer Bruce McArthur on Wednesday, what was already a sprawling probe grew even larger as police announced they'll now revisit more than a dozen cold cases dating back to 1975, with the number of properties to be searched more than doubling.
That news was the first update by Toronto police since March, when lead investigator Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga took the rare step of releasing a photo of an unidentified deceased man, believed to be one of McArthur's victims.
On Wednesday, that man remained unidentified. But in the time since releasing his photo, police revealed, they've received hundreds of tips about just who he might have been.
Here is a look at the where the McArthur case stands now — by the numbers:
7 charges of 1st-degree murder
In a Toronto courtroom Wednesday came the news that McArthur was now charged in the death of Abdulbasir Faizi, who was reported missing to Peel Regional Police in 2010, his car last seen west of Bayview Avenue — just minutes away from the Mallory Crescent home that has become the epicentre of the investigation.
15 cold cases
Police say they are now investigating 15 cold cases between 1975 and 1997. It was around that time that 14 gay men were brutally killed in Toronto — half of those cases remain unsolved.
McArthur would have been in his 20s at the time, an age most serial killers begin committing their crimes. While there is currently no evidence to connect to the cases to McArthur, Idsinga has said he "wouldn't be surprised" if he is linked to more killings.
500 tips on photo of deceased man
Police revealed Wednesday that they've received some 500 tips since releasing a photo of an unidentified man — a step Idsinga described as a "last resort" last month.
Those tips yielded over 70 possible identities that investigators have worked to narrow down to 22. Investigators have now released an enhanced version of the photo to help zero in on the man's identity made available with the help of community activist Nicki Ward.
75 properties to be searched
Thanks in part to the volume of tips they've received from the public since McArthur's January arrest, the list of properties that police intend to search has grown from 30 to 75. That includes McArthur's own apartment in the Thorncliffe neighbourhood, which Idsinga says will take at least another two or three weeks to finish combing through.
"They are literally going through that apartment inch by inch. Floors, ceilings, walls dresser drawers, literally inch by inch," the lead investigator said, turning up a long list of exhibits that will be forensically tested.
More than 20 planters searched
Police revealed Wednesday they have finished poring over the more than 20 garden planters seized from the Mallory Crescent home and from various other locations across the city. It's in those planters that police said in March they'd discovered seven sets of human remains.
All 3 Project Houston victims accounted for
Before there was Project Prism, there was Project Houston, set up in 2012 by police to investigate the disappearances of three men of colour with ties to Toronto's Gay Village. Those men included Kayhan, Navaratnam and Faizi, all who disappeared between 2010 and 2012 — all now alleged by police to be victims of McArthur.
3 different forensic techniques
Forensic anthropologist Kathy Gruspier told CBC News that the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service maintains a database of all unidentified bodies going back 50 years in the province. One of her key aims has been to re-examine them to identify those who died before DNA testing became possible, something she says can be quite successful.
"Our biggest problem is information on missing people. Because first of all if we don't know that someone is missing, we have nowhere to begin," Gruspier said. "These are truly unidentified people."