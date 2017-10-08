The skies over Toronto seemed set alight by a soft orange and pink glow, giving the city a sight to behold on Thanksgiving Sunday.
Torontonians took to social media with snaps of the spectacular sunset. Here are some of them.
Mystic sunset on this thanksgiving weekend at the @AgaKhanPark Toronto pic.twitter.com/rGtTu3x1Xk—
@kalfanejr
Beautiful sunset tonight in Toronto! pic.twitter.com/nmx8nRV5Nb—
@nickbernierAC
View of the beautiful sky from our backyard this evening. Toronto is a lovely place to live. @DarkFairyNina pic.twitter.com/m9AJOQMomi—
@darrellbricker
Amazing sky over #Toronto tonight. pic.twitter.com/aASy4J4xAr—
@RobTarling
the sky here in toronto was pretty tonight, so i thought i’d share :) ✨ pic.twitter.com/0poOvmdTK1—
@monya_steyn
Sky is on fire tonight #Toronto pic.twitter.com/edykk2unF8—
@KarlTheMartian
Red Sky At Night #Sunset #Toronto pic.twitter.com/7VjywMuj1o—
@KyleAugustus
Go check out that pink glow, Toronto! #sunset #skywatcher pic.twitter.com/3VPTwUnU88—
@Nancy178
Kind of a wild #sunset tonight in #Toronto! #sunsets pic.twitter.com/6z4OMrUf41—
@danfalk
Thankful for MLB, thanksgiving leftovers, stretchy pants and this sky 🙏🏻 #HappyThanksgiving 🦃 #viewsfromthe6ix #Toronto pic.twitter.com/xtQ10kBytx—
@toLinds
@CBCToronto the sunset was amazing! View from our condo at Yonge & Esplanade. pic.twitter.com/LAhIHSP4Ya—
@a_mcgrath1
In Scarborough pic.twitter.com/pU23uVTFMY—
@geewebster