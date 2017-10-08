The skies over Toronto seemed set alight by a soft orange and pink glow, giving the city a sight to behold on Thanksgiving Sunday.

Torontonians took to social media with snaps of the spectacular sunset. Here are some of them.

Mystic sunset on this thanksgiving weekend at the @AgaKhanPark Toronto pic.twitter.com/rGtTu3x1Xk — @kalfanejr

Beautiful sunset tonight in Toronto! pic.twitter.com/nmx8nRV5Nb — @nickbernierAC

View of the beautiful sky from our backyard this evening. Toronto is a lovely place to live. @DarkFairyNina pic.twitter.com/m9AJOQMomi — @darrellbricker

the sky here in toronto was pretty tonight, so i thought i’d share :) ✨ pic.twitter.com/0poOvmdTK1 — @monya_steyn

Sky is on fire tonight #Toronto pic.twitter.com/edykk2unF8 — @KarlTheMartian

Go check out that pink glow, Toronto! #sunset #skywatcher pic.twitter.com/3VPTwUnU88 — @Nancy178

Kind of a wild #sunset tonight in #Toronto! #sunsets pic.twitter.com/6z4OMrUf41 — @danfalk

Thankful for MLB, thanksgiving leftovers, stretchy pants and this sky 🙏🏻 #HappyThanksgiving 🦃 #viewsfromthe6ix #Toronto pic.twitter.com/xtQ10kBytx — @toLinds