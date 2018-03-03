Toronto FC's 2-0 home opener loss on Saturday was a stark contrast to the end of last season, when the team won the MLS Cup on home soil.

However, that loss hasn't dampened fans' dreams for back-to-back-championships.

Enthusiasm appears to still be strong for the team, as CBC Toronto has learned that 99 per cent of last year's season ticket holders have become season ticket holders this year as well.

TFC fan Sean Levy said he's expecting Toronto to be back fighting for the MLS Cup this year and is hoping Toronto will leave a legacy that every team will want to emulate years from now.

"The team hasn't gotten worse, they've only gotten stronger. So I expect them to be back in the cup again," he said. "They don't want to just build a one and done, they want Toronto to be the team that for decades people remember."

TFC fan Sean Levy says he's expecting Toronto to be back fighting for the MLS Cup this year. (CBC)

Last year's championship win was a sorely needed reprieve for a city that has seen years of heartbreaking losses, and it has reinvigorated TFC's fanbase.

"The vibe this year is even stronger because we have the cup under us. So next year, the following next few years, it's just glory for us, so it's awesome," fan Dave Kim said.

There will also be more room for TFC fans at BMO Field this year as the stadium is adding more permanent seating.

BMO Field will see more permanent seating this season. (CBC)

And Levy says the team's fans are loyal.

"I don't think too many teams have had support like Toronto. Even through the losing years, fans showed up," he added.

"They didn't give up. They didn't walk away. They stuck with the team, and finally, the management got it right a few years ago. And look where we are."