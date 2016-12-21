Vanessa Smikle had given up hope that she would ever learn her who killed her son seven years ago.

That changed Tuesday when police arrested Christopher Reauz Shaw, 28, and charged him with second-degree murder in Tevon Mitchell's death.

Shaw made his first court appearance Wednesday morning and Smikle showed up to face the man alleged to have killed her son. The charges have yet to be proven in court.

"It was strangely calming," Smikle said after the hearing. "There were no words. I was just staring at him."

Mitchell had been 18 when he was shot and killed outside a home on Rouge Hills Drive in Scarborough while attending a birthday party in the wee hours of July 19, 2009.

Tevon Mitchell, 18, was killed in a drive-by shooting in 2009. (Toronto Police)

Since then, police had been trying to piece together what happened that night. In October 2010, police offered a $50,000 reward for information that would lead them to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for Mitchell's death.

It's been a long, difficult journey for Smikle and her family, she said Wednesday.

"I had to get through it. I have another son I had to be present for," she said. "It was hard as hell. It still is — every moment."

It's been difficult, too, for Mitchell's younger brother, Dayne. When police phoned the family to tell them an arrest had been made in the case, Smikle said she and son relived the moment when they first found out about the Mitchell's shooting.

"I remember it like it was yesterday," she said. "The police came to my door at two ... in the morning to tell me my son had been shot."

'He was such a good kid'

Smikle said her son was just about to graduate Grade 12 before he was killed, adding that he was a good kid who always happy and there for friends.

Christopher Shaw, 28, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tevon Mitchell. (Pam Davies)

"There were more than 1,200 people at his funeral. People loved him," Smikle said. "He had big dreams. He loved cars. He loved working with cars and was working at a car dealership."

Police said Mitchell was an innocent bystander who got caught in the crossfire.

"I understand, because it was a drive-by shooting, people might think my son was in a gang," Smikle said. "He was not involved with anything like that. He was standing in the wrong place at the wrong time."

1st court appearance

Toronto police homicide investigators arrested Shaw Tuesday and charged him with second-degree murder.

Shaw, who is from Toronto, was wearing a black hoodie for his brief court appearance Wednesday. Throughout the hearing, he was looking at his family members in the courtroom. At one point, a person in the crowd said, "Love you, bro," to Shaw.

Shaw is set to make his next court appearance on Jan. 5.