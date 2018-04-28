Person rushed to hospital with severe burns after tent fire under Toronto bridge

Toronto firefighters took a person with severe burns to a trauma centre on Friday night after a tent fire under a bridge.

Firefighters were called to the scene near Rosedale Valley Road, under Mount Pleasant Road, at about 6:28 p.m., according to Capt. Adrian Ratushniak, spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services.

When crews arrived, they found the person and rushed him or her to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre for treatment.

Ratushniak said the person suffered burns throughout his or her body.

The victim's age and sex was not released.

Ratushniak said Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified because of the severity of the injuries. The cause of the fire is not known.

Toronto police are investigating.