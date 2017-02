A teenage boy was hit by gunfire in a drive-by shooting in Rexdale Monday night.

The condition of the victim has not yet been released, nor were police available for comment.

Officers are searching for a black vehicle seen driving away from Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard. That's where police found the victim around 7:55 p.m.

It marks the second shooting of a teenage boy in the city Monday. Another was shot outside Yorkgate Mall in the Jane and Finch neighbourhood in the afternoon.