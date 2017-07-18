A teenage boy has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle.

Toronto police said officers were called to the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Finch Avenue East just before 8:30 a.m. after receiving a report that a teen boy was struck by a vehicle and was lying in the intersection.

The person who phoned police said a truck or van hit the teen, and initially drove off but later returned to the scene.

Toronto paramedics said they transported the teen to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Southbound lanes on Victoria Park Avenue are closed as police investigate.

Police said it's too early to say if the driver will be charged.