Woman, 18, suffers serious injuries when hit by vehicle in Brampton

An 18-year-old woman has been transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in Brampton.

Vehicle remained on scene, intersection closed for police investigation

CBC News ·
Peel police are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle in Brampton. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Peel police say they received a call at 8:18 p.m. about a pedestrian who was struck at Countryside and Fernforest drives.

The vehicle remained on the scene, and the intersection has been closed for a Major Collisions Bureau investigation. 

Police are unable to say if the victim's injuries are life threatening.

Investigators are looking to speak with witnesses or those who may have dash-cam footage of the incident. 

