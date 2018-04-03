Woman, 18, suffers serious injuries when hit by vehicle in Brampton
An 18-year-old woman has been transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in Brampton.
Vehicle remained on scene, intersection closed for police investigation
Peel police say they received a call at 8:18 p.m. about a pedestrian who was struck at Countryside and Fernforest drives.
The vehicle remained on the scene, and the intersection has been closed for a Major Collisions Bureau investigation.
Police are unable to say if the victim's injuries are life threatening.
Investigators are looking to speak with witnesses or those who may have dash-cam footage of the incident.