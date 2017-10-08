Sincere, genuine, sweet.

That's how Kali Williams will always remember her friend Isaiah Witt, an avid bodybuilder and grade 10 student at Wexford Collegiate — who friends and classmates say was the victim of a deadly playground stabbing on Saturday night.

"It just stuck out to me how much of a genuine person he was," says Williams, who knew Witt through mutual friends.

"One of the first questions he asked me when we were first trying to get to know each other over Instagram was what music I liked. It wasn't a get-to-know-me thing. He was genuinely interested."

15-year-old student and avid bodybuilder Isaiah Witt was killed, and another teen boy injured, in a Saturday night stabbing in Stan Wadlow park. (Instagram)

"He was a good person. He was one of those people that when you're having a bad day he can make [it] just that much better," echoed Justin Rahim, one of Witt's classmates at their arts school in Scarborough.

"He just wanted to see everyone do well and if someone was down he would motivate them,"

Both are among many Toronto students mourning Witt's death online and on social media.

Toronto police said they were called to Stan Wadlow Park, near Woodbine Avenue and Cosburn Avenue, for a report of a stabbing at about 8:45 p.m. (Christopher Langenzarde/CBC)

2 stabbed, both taken to trauma centre

Multiple people confirmed to CBC Toronto that the 15-year-old was the victim of Saturday night's deadly stabbing in the playground of Stan Wadlow park in East York, near Woodbine and Cosburn avenues.

A caller told police several people were in the playground and were confronted by a larger group, but police haven't yet released more details about what may have happened.

They did say that when officers arrived, they found two victims with stab wounds, and the homicide unit has taken over the investigation. Three people were also taken into custody.

Paramedics said both victims were taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries, and one later died.

The second victim's current condition is unclear.