Toronto police are investigating after a teen has been stabbed at a school in the Don Mills area.

Police were called to a stabbing at Greenland Public School just before 11 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy with a stab wound in the leg. Police say he was not a student at that school.

Toronto paramedics transported the boy in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Police say they received reports that the stabbing happened at a field on school property, and officers are canvassing the area, trying to speak with any witnesses and locate the scene of the stabbing.

Police say the victim is not cooperating, and they do not have any suspect information at this point.