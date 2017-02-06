A boy in his early teens has been rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition after being shot in the abdomen outside Yorkgate Mall, paramedics, police and witnesses say.

The shooting was reported to police and paramedics at about 3:50 p.m. and officers are still searching for a suspect they say could be still be armed.

Paramedics described the teen as being in "serious but stable" condition when he was taken to hospital.

Const. David Hopkinson with Toronto police said that while the boy was in "serious or life-threatening condition," he noted that paramedics did perform what's known as an emergency run, something that happens in the most urgent of cases.

Although there were reports from people on social media who said they witnessed the shooting in the parking lot, Hopkinson could not confirm its location. He said that shots were fired near one of the mall's entrances, but didn't know whether it was inside or outside the mall.

Police are looking for an "older male" who is black, was wearing dark jeans and a dark jacket. He has a thin build and Hopkinson said he drove off in a dark red or black car.