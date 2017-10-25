Peel police have arrested a 13-year-old boy who allegedly sexually assaulted two women on the same day in September.

On the morning of Sept. 8, police say a 45-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in the area of Wharton Way and Dundas Street East in Mississauga.

Later that afternoon, another woman, 22, was sexually assaulted on the roadway in the Dundas Street East and Universal Drive area.

Help from the public led police to identify a 13-year-old they believe is connected to the alleged assaults.

"The investigators have finally been able to arrest this young person," said Const. Lori Murphy. But due to his age, she added, the boy's identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say the boy has been charged with sexual assault and two counts of assault.

He is expected in court on Thursday for a bail hearing in Brampton.