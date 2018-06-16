Skip to Main Content
Teen in serious condition after incident at Sunnyside Park pool

Boy, 14, was swimming with friends Saturday evening when he went into medical distress, police say

A teen is in hospital in serious condition after appearing to suffer from a medical incident at the Sunnyside Park pool Saturday evening. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

A 14-year-old boy is in hospital in serious condition Saturday after appearing to suffer a medical incident at the Sunnyside Park swimming pool Saturday evening. 

Paramedics and police were called to the scene near Lakeshore Boulevard and Parkside Drive at approximately 6:40 p.m.

Police say the boy was in the pool swimming with friends when he went into medical distress. Lifeguards on scene performed CPR on the teen, who was then taken to the St. Michael's Hospital trauma centre. 

Paramedics say they boy appeared to suffer a head injury. 

The teen was said to be without vital signs when paramedics arrived, but vital signs were regained upon leaving the scene.

