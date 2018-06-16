Teen in serious condition after incident at Sunnyside Park pool

A 14-year-old boy is in hospital in serious condition Saturday after appearing to suffer a medical incident at the Sunnyside Park swimming pool Saturday evening.

Paramedics and police were called to the scene near Lakeshore Boulevard and Parkside Drive at approximately 6:40 p.m.

Police say the boy was in the pool swimming with friends when he went into medical distress. Lifeguards on scene performed CPR on the teen, who was then taken to the St. Michael's Hospital trauma centre.

Paramedics say they boy appeared to suffer a head injury.

The teen was said to be without vital signs when paramedics arrived, but vital signs were regained upon leaving the scene.