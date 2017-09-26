Toronto police say a 17-year-old was taken to hospital early Tuesday morning after he was stabbed near Victoria Park Collegiate, close to the intersection of Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road.

The incident happened before 2 a.m. Tuesday. Police at 33 Division say they believe the teen was stabbed in the course of a robbery.

Officers are now searching for three male suspects who fled the scene on foot. The injured teen also ran from the scene, calling for help from a nearby car wash.

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they will be canvassing the area later in the morning. They're asking anyone who may have witnessed the robbery to call them.