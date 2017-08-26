A 15-year-old boy who was shot by police outside a Pizza Pizza in Mississauga last month has died, the province's police watchdog says.

The shooting took place just before 2 a.m. on July 27, after police responded to a call for a robbery involving three young men at a gas station in the Creditview Road and Britannia Road area.

According to the Special Investigations Unit's preliminary investigation, two of those young men fled before police arrived, the SIU said. Another allegedly went on to attempt to rob a different establishment, while also unsuccessfully attempting to break-and-enter into three different vehicles.

When officers arrived at the scene, the SIU says, they located the 15-year-old outside a bank in the plaza.

"There was an interaction and one police officer discharged a firearm," the SIU said in July. The teen was rushed to hospital and was in serious but stable condition, according to the SIU, but has since died from his injuries.

Six investigators and two forensic investigators were assigned to the case.

The agency says it isn't releasing the teen's name.

The SIU is an arm's-length agency that probes incidents involving police that result in serious injury, death or involve allegations of sexual assault.