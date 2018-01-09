A 16-year-old is in serious condition after he was shot at Pelham Park Gardens and Osler Street on Tuesday, say paramedics.



Officers responded to the call just before 8 p.m. for reports of four gun shots heard in the area.



Shortly after police arrived on scene, a male victim walked into Toronto Police Services' 11 division station said Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.



"The station is in close proximity to where the shots were reportedly heard," she added.

Police located shell casings in the area to confirm the shooting took place.

Authorities are looking for a four-door, dark coloured sedan that was reported fleeing the scene.



Anyone with information on the shooting or vehicle are asked to contact police.

Additional info: callers reporting a 4-door, dark-coloured sedan was seen fleeing the area following the shooting. Possible vehicle of interest. Anyone with any info please call @TPS11Div. #GO54003^adc — @TPSOperations





