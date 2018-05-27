Brampton teen charged after newborn baby's body found at her home

A teen girl in Brampton is facing charges after a newborn baby's body was found in the area of her home.

Peel Regional Police say that the 15-year-old gave birth to the baby on Tuesday without telling anyone.

She has since been arrested and charged with indignity to a dead body and concealing the body of a child.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about what happened to contact their homicide bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205.

The teen's identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.