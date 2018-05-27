Brampton teen charged after newborn baby's body found at her home
A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged with indignity to dead body and concealing the body of a child.
15-year-old was charged with indignity to a dead body and concealing the body of a child
A teen girl in Brampton is facing charges after a newborn baby's body was found in the area of her home.
Peel Regional Police say that the 15-year-old gave birth to the baby on Tuesday without telling anyone.
She has since been arrested and charged with indignity to a dead body and concealing the body of a child.
Police are appealing for anyone with information about what happened to contact their homicide bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205.
The teen's identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.