Brampton teen charged after newborn baby's body found at her home

A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged with indignity to dead body and concealing the body of a child.

CBC News ·
A Brampton teen is facing two criminal charges after the body of a newborn baby was found in the area of her home. (Peel Regional Police)

A teen girl in Brampton is facing charges after a newborn baby's body was found in the area of her home. 

Peel Regional Police say that the 15-year-old gave birth to the baby on Tuesday without telling anyone. 

She has since been arrested and charged with indignity to a dead body and concealing the body of a child.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about what happened to contact their homicide bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205.

The teen's identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.   

