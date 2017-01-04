A 15-year-old boy is facing numerous charges after fleeing from a police RIDE check early Tuesday morning.

Toronto police allege the boy was driving a blue SUV when he avoided a spot check near Exhibition Place around 1:40 a.m on Jan. 3. He then fled and his car was found a short distance away where he had crashed into a hydro pole, police said.

Police arrested the teenager after a short foot chase.

Police say the 15-year-old had a loaded gun when he was apprehended.

The teen, who can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged him with possession of a firearm. He also faces 12 other charges including careless driving, possession of cocaine and driving without a licence.

