Teen boy suffers serious injuries in stabbing on transit bus in Pickering

A 17-year-old boy suffered serious injuries when he was stabbed on a Durham Region Transit bus in Pickering on Wednesday.

Durham police said in a news release on Wednesday that police were called to the Pickering GO station on Bayly Street at about 9:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the station, they found the teen suffering from stab wounds. Durham paramedics took the boy to a local hospital and he was later transferred to a Toronto trauma centre.

Police said they do not know what, if anything, led to the stabbing.

A male was seen fleeing from the scene, but no description of was available.

Durham police are urging anyone with information to call Det.-Const. Azzano (ext. 2526) or Det. Hawkes (ext. 2528) of the West Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520.