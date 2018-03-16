A 15-year-old boy was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after he was shot in an underground parking garage of a townhouse complex in Flemingdon Park on Thursday night.

The shooting occurred on Rochefort Drive and Deauville Lane, near Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East, at about 11 p.m., Toronto police said.

Shell casings could be seen on the ground of the parking lot.

Det. Tom Syrmbos, of Toronto Police Service's 55 Division, said people were seen fleeing the scene but it is not known if they were suspects.

Officers are canvassing the area for security camera footage. Police dogs were involved in the search.

The boy, who suffered gunshot wounds, is expected to undergo surgery, Syrmbos said.

No suspect information was available.