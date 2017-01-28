A teen boy has been rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition after a stabbing in the city's northwest end.

Toronto paramedics say they were called to the intersection of Clearview Heights and Tretheway Drive in the Black Creek Drive and Eglinton Avenue West area just after 4 p.m. Saturday for reports of a stabbing.

The victim was transported by emergency run. Paramedics wouldn't comment on the nature of his injuries.

Police say one person fled the scene. There is no suspect description available at this time.