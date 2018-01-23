A teen boy accused of shooting at a group of men ten times and his alleged getaway driver have been charged with attempted murder in connection with gunfire at a mall in Lawrence Heights, Toronto police say.

The boy, 16, and the man, 21, both of Toronto, were due to appear in a Toronto court on Tuesday.

Both were arrested and charged on Monday in connection with the shooting at Lawrence Square Shopping Centre, 700 Lawrence Ave. W., near Allen Road, more than two weeks ago.

"It's not believed to be random," Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, told CBC Toronto.

Both victims hit by 1 bullet each

Police allege in a news release on Tuesday that, on Monday, Jan. 8 at about 3:20 p.m., a group of men was standing at the mall's north entrance when they were approached by a teen boy. The men were outside the mall when the teen opened fire on the group.

Two men, aged 31 and 27, were hit by one bullet each. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.

At the time, police said in a tweet that one victim was located in the mall, while the other was found nearby. Police also said at the time that the getaway vehicle was a white, four-door car.

Police allege the teen left the scene by getting into a vehicle driven by a man.

Clothing worn at time recovered

On Monday, members of the Toronto police's street violence task force carried out two search warrants and found clothing worn at the time of the shooting.

Police did not say what kind of clothing or where exactly it was recovered.

Douglas-Cook said the task force is trying to determine the motive for the shooting. She declined to say whether the shooting is related to gang activity.

"It's an ongoing investigation," she said.

The teen boy and man have both been charged with:

two counts of attempted murder.

discharge firearm with intent to endanger life.

unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

possession of a restricted firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

and possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

